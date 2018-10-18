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Beautifully Colored Leaves
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3 views • October 18, 2018
When you see faces and beings in clouds and inanimate objects it's called pareidolias and if you're not aware of it you can be diagnosed with a mental disorder. People who do this also are creative.
It is a cottage art form.
Music, Consequence - Wonders by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative C. Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100283
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
It is a cottage art form.
Music, Consequence - Wonders by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative C. Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100283
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
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