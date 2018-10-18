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Old Haunted Shaffer Hotel in Mountainair New Mexico - CLOSED! Video of Outside & Through WIndows
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10 views • October 18, 2018
Darn! We drove all the way to the old Shaffer Hotel in Mountainair, New Mexico, only to find that it is now closed. It is rich in history and has been investigated dozens of times by ghost hunters. It's purported to be haunted, but the only times I have been here, I've seen nothing. I had lunch in the restaurant about 20 years ago, without incident. It is colorful and beautiful! I hope you enjoy the walking video tour of the outside.
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