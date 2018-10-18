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Angel's Tragedy
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12 views • October 18, 2018
A compilation of in game footage and cinematic trailer footage, arranged to follow one angel's story.
Game footage used: Blade II - The Return of Evil Mobile game.
Music: Liberator (Epic Hybrid Action Music)
Composition and editing by: Raymond James/John GoldenWolf
Game footage used: Blade II - The Return of Evil Mobile game.
Music: Liberator (Epic Hybrid Action Music)
Composition and editing by: Raymond James/John GoldenWolf
Keywords
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