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Full Show - NPC Armageddon! Big Tech Censorship In High Gear Ahead Of Pivotal Midterms - 10/17/2018
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658 views • October 18, 2018
President Trump told Republicans that fixing immigration laws and border policies are key for a midterm victory. Trump’s active role in campaigning and endorsing candidates has prompted him to not accept any blame if the GOP loses the House. Also, Internet censorship accelerates as more conservative and libertarian accounts have been removed from social media just days before the midterm elections. Call and tune in now!
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