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Will The Democrats Take Us With Them On Their Path To Extinction?
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764 views • October 17, 2018
Alex Jones and Matt Bracken discuss the self destructive nature of the left. As patriots around the world push back against globalism, will Americans wake up in time to save the republic?
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