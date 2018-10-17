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NBC News Hillary Clinton ‘Covered Up’ Pedophile Ring At State Department (2013)
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44 views • October 17, 2018
By Publius: "2013 Report, Partial transcript:
According to internal State Department memos the agency might have called off or intervened into investigations into possibly illegal, inappropriate behavior within it’s ranks allegedly to protect jobs and avoid scandals. This concerns a time when Hillary Clinton was secretary of state.
'There is an old saying in Washington that the cover-up is worse than the crime. But in this case both parts of it are disturbing.'"
According to internal State Department memos the agency might have called off or intervened into investigations into possibly illegal, inappropriate behavior within it’s ranks allegedly to protect jobs and avoid scandals. This concerns a time when Hillary Clinton was secretary of state.
'There is an old saying in Washington that the cover-up is worse than the crime. But in this case both parts of it are disturbing.'"
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