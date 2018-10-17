© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Agricultural Revolution
Follow
0
Share
Report
9 views • October 17, 2018
From your favorite shoes to the internet one event 4,000 years ago allowed of this to exist. In the modern day middle east, a societal and technological change would allow humanity to organize itself and was the major leap humanity needed to take to reach civilization. That event was the Agricultural Revolution.
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTOEXqdCZEVD0mkDl7TDh4A?view_as=subscriber
Discord: https://discord.gg/2gRNn8m
Website: https://theinternationalhi4.wixsite.com/website
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTOEXqdCZEVD0mkDl7TDh4A?view_as=subscriber
Discord: https://discord.gg/2gRNn8m
Website: https://theinternationalhi4.wixsite.com/website
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.