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VIDEO: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Admits Free Speech Is A Joke (Infowars)
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675 views • October 17, 2018
Jack Dorsey admitted during a an interview by Wired magazine that the quote from Twitter general manager Tony Wang said that their app is "the free speech wing of the free speech party" is actually a joke. Now it all makes sense.
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