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The Democrats Have Stolen Voter Identities & This Is How You Stop Them
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657 views • October 17, 2018
There may be voter fraud attempts by Democrats who use voter rolls to vote in the name of registered voters that skip the upcoming midterm elections. Alex exposes a voter fraud ring that was busted in Texas casting votes for the Democrats.
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