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Scam - Energy - Free Energy Generator - magnet motor used as Free Energy Light Bulb
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842 views • October 17, 2018
Scam -Energy - Free Energy Generator - magnet motor used as Free Energy Light Bulb
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Could Not replicate
possibly would work with bedini simple school girl circuit pulse motor powering coil to spin fan working on the magnets
(a self running feedback loop where power generated ran the circuit)
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Could Not replicate
possibly would work with bedini simple school girl circuit pulse motor powering coil to spin fan working on the magnets
(a self running feedback loop where power generated ran the circuit)
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