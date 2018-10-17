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Trump To Make Plan To Nationalize The Federal Reserve?
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405 views • October 17, 2018
Alex Jones implores President Trump to create a plan that officially nationalizes the Federal Reserve and takes the American people out from under their tyrannical, unaccountable control, as they have been since its creation in 1913.
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