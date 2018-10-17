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Scam - Energy - Free Energy Generator Magnet Motor - filmed in the air
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77 views • October 17, 2018
Scam - Energy - Free Energy Generator Magnet Motor - filmed in the air
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Scam Could Not replicate
possibly would work with bedini simple school girl circuit pulse motor powering coil to spin fan working on the magnets
his magnet could be a self contained bedini coil/circuit
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Scam Could Not replicate
possibly would work with bedini simple school girl circuit pulse motor powering coil to spin fan working on the magnets
his magnet could be a self contained bedini coil/circuit
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