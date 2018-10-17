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Human Trafficking Update Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, & Connections to Pedogate & Church of Satan - Craig Lowery
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236 views • October 17, 2018
Hollywood is 100% behind what we call our news programs. 96% of our television programming is run by six corporations with 147 interlocking board of directors.
I've posited that over 90% of actors/actresses are ADRENOCHROME JUNKIES.
This video has already been removed from YouTube. Information like this and Conspiracy of Silence will never air while the (((cabal))) gets to keep their monopoly of the airwaves.
#CANST
#ZCMAME
I've posited that over 90% of actors/actresses are ADRENOCHROME JUNKIES.
This video has already been removed from YouTube. Information like this and Conspiracy of Silence will never air while the (((cabal))) gets to keep their monopoly of the airwaves.
#CANST
#ZCMAME
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