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Full Show: “Civility Over Liberty”—New NPC Mantra
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12 views • October 17, 2018
Lindsey Graham: “Saudi murder is a game changer”— will he get a Royal Flush of the Prince? Canada “just says NO” to the UN Drug War’s prohibition of pot, the flaccid lies of the CDC about “Acute Flaccid Myelitis” , and highlights of the Cruz-O’Rourke media debate spin. Then, Matt Agorist & Jason Bassler of FreeThoughtProject.com join David Knight to talk about the social media purge that just hit them and 800 other authentic media sites.
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