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Killing Free Speech and FreeThoughtProject
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10 views • October 17, 2018
Matt Agorist and Jason Bassler of FreeThoughtProject.com join David Knight to talk about the most recent round of censorship against authentic media enacted by Facebook & Twitter against 800 news sites — and YOU. It’s a coordinated attack but who’s behind it and what should we do?
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