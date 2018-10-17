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Twitter Suspends 1,500 Users for Meme, FB Sued for Lying About Views
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23 views • October 17, 2018
Facebook has been caught lying to advertisers (knowingly for over a year) about views (by 900%) and is now being sued. Twitter is so desperate to control public opinion that they’re suspended 1,500 users for using the dreaded NPC meme — equating SJWs & the media with “non-playable characters” in video games, i.e. useful idiot placeholders.
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