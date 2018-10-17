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Cemetery In The Mountains Of New Mexico - A Picture Video Of OLD Headstones & Grave Markers
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7 views • October 17, 2018
Old New Mexico cemetery in the mountains. I also did a video of this cemetery (Link is below). There was a strange smell, like perfume or soap of an old person. There was nothing blooming because it was winter & there was only pine, cedar & juniper trees & they don't smell like that. I went back by later, but the smell was gone & I was the only one there. It was sort of creepy, but I didn't feel unwelcome or uneasy. Here is the link to the video: https://youtu.be/0irFi333sao
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