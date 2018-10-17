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Full Speed to a Fiscal Cliff: Good Morning Liberty 10-17-18
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3 views • October 17, 2018
With federal spending and the national debt already at dangerously high levels, the Trump administration just posted another milestone: The biggest budget deficit since 2011. On today's Good Morning Liberty, Michael Boldin talks about the ramifications of this crazy spending and Ron Paul's warning that a huge meltdown is inevitable.
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