© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Another Victory: Honduras And Guatemala Agree To Stop Migrant Caravan After Trump Threat - Infowars
Follow
0
Share
Report
813 views • October 17, 2018
Alex Jones breaks down how the governments of Honduras and Guatemala have agreed to help stop the massive migrant caravan heading for the U.S. southern border on trains after Trump threatened to cut the billions in U.S. funding that is given to these Central American countries.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.