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Spiritual Dimensions Series 1 Security
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23 views • October 17, 2018
We were inspired to make these videos as a means of introducing ourselves to prospective group members on meetup.com. We are trying to show by means of videos a small insight into what lies beyond the mind , dogmas, beliefs, thoughts and emotions. We intend to bring to this channel information that might never have been revealed before. Please communicate with us to give us feedback. We will try to reply as soon as possible. We hope you enjoy our videos.
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