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Dana Loesch: Media Compares NRA Members to ISIS
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169 views • October 17, 2018
“I’m so tired of these stupid comparisons where people say the NRA is a terrorist organization or the NRA is like ISIS. Do you people know who ISIS are? Do you know what that organization is? Do you know what they do? Do you know what they are capable of? Do you know the body count in their wake? I’m still waiting for someone to give me one example of an NRA member that’s done anywhere, anything close to what ISIS has done.” – Dana Loesch
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