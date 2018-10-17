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Stinchfield | Chuck Holton: Reporting from Iwo Jima - 3/28/17
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1 view • October 17, 2018
Veteran Army Ranger Chuck Holton reports from Iwo Jima on the 72nd anniversary of the historic WWII battle, a report he called the fulfillment of a lifelong dream and “one of the great honors of my life."
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