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Stinchfield | Chuck Holton: Containing ISIS: The Fight for Freedom - 9/18/17
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4 views • October 17, 2018
“It’s obvious that ISIS is being vanquished around the world…However, these terrorists are not just gonna stay in one place.” Veteran Army Ranger Chuck Holton joins Grant Stinchfield for an update on the fight against ISIS, as new reports indicate Libya is the terror group’s new target.
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