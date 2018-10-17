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ORLANDO GAY DAY 2018 Rescue
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7 views • October 17, 2018
How then shall they call on him in whom they have not believed? and how shall they believe in him of whom they have not heard? and how shall they hear without a preacher? And how shall they preach, except they be sent? as it is written, How beautiful are the feet of them that preach the gospel of peace, and bring glad tidings of good things. ROMANS 10:14-15
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