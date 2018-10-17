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Britains' Hate Speech Police and Their Lib-tard Trainers
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13 views • October 17, 2018
Whether it's Britain, the USA, or any other area of the world where a globalists' progressive agenda is being forced on it's people...it's being done so by fooling people into thinking it's "the right thing to do". However the numbers are in now, and approximately 70% say the are sick and tired of political correctness. The tide is turning...and like always, the people will lead and the [leaders] will follow. "It's easier to fool people than to convince them they've been fooled" - Mark Twain.
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