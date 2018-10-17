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Lahren to Pelosi: Border security is not a 'manhood' issue
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430 views • October 17, 2018
Rep. Nancy Pelosi claims Trump's need for a border wall is a 'manhood' issue; Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren has a message for the Democrat.
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