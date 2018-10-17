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the secret world of the japanese swordsmith
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16 views • October 17, 2018
The Japanese sword is the soul of the Samurai. The crafting of this work of art - which embodies beauty, strength and tradition - has been shrouded in secrecy for more than thousand years.
Because of the highly advanced techniques and numerous years of dedicated effort required in crafting Japanese swords, the skill has always been a closely kept and jealously guarded secret.Yohindo Yoshihara is a consummate Japanese swordsmith and a very high regarded Mukansa craftman in Japan.
Because of the highly advanced techniques and numerous years of dedicated effort required in crafting Japanese swords, the skill has always been a closely kept and jealously guarded secret.Yohindo Yoshihara is a consummate Japanese swordsmith and a very high regarded Mukansa craftman in Japan.
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