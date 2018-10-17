© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bongino's Message to Media Comparing Border Enforcement to Nazi Germany
Follow
0
Share
Report
9 views • October 17, 2018
Dan Bongino's message to #MSM comparing border enforcement to Nazi Germany: "I assure you Nazi Germany is an atrocious and disgusting comparison. Nobody voluntarily entered Auschwitz or a concentration camp you A-Holes. That is a disgusting comparison. You should all publicly apologize."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.