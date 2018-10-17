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Bongino Reacts to "It's a Dumpster Fire" Ad
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6 views • October 17, 2018
"I want to play for you the craziest campaign ad. This is real ... I wouldn't show that to my kids. I think my six-year-old would run in the room, 'It's a dumpster fire' ... get me the garlic necklace out. He looks like a vampire or something." —Dan Bongino
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