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Bongino: Media Don't Want a Conversation About Immigration
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10 views • October 17, 2018
"My wife is a first generation immigrant, came here from Columbia–not South Carolina, Columbia the country—with my wonderful mother-in-law. So if you're gonna dare criticize me for being anti-immigrant as some media imbecile or left leaning jerk watching the show, I strongly encourage to rethink your position before I destroy you on Twitter ... You don't want a conversation. You're full of crap in the media." —Dan Bongino
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