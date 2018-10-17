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Bongino: Media Incapable of Telling Truth About Illegal Immigration
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4 views • October 17, 2018
"These media folks cannot tell the truth on this immigration story ... they just can't tell the truth, and if you believe for a minute any of this is 'journalism'—with the dreaded air quotes—you need to seek professional help immediately." —Dan Bongino
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