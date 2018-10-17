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Wilbert Smith and the Origins of Disclosure by Andrew Johnson
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11 views • October 17, 2018
Wilbert Brockhouse Smith was a writer who, through the 1940's and 1950's, rose to a high position in the Canadian Government and eventually became the Superintendent of Radio Regulations. In 1950, his interest in "flying saucers" (as they were called then) was triggered by a magazine article and he began to investigate "saucer" cases himself, developing questionnaires for witnesses and UFO contactees.
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