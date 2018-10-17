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The New Humans by Mary Rodwell
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21 views • October 17, 2018
Mary Rodwell presented testimony from over 1600 cases she has collated that indicates how advanced extraterrestrial intelligences are preparing the human psyche to accept their presence on our planet. Evidence of complex extraterrestrial programs, which will enable us to interact with and communicate with them, as well as understand our place in the cosmos.
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