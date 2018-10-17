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Liberals Believe Guns Are Useless, Karate Chops Are the Way to Go
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373 views • October 17, 2018
Bongino brings you the liberals' newest stance on self-defense for law-abiding Americans: "A pistol is absolutely useless, but a karate chop is the way to go ... do you understand the stupidity of the left ... "
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