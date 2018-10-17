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Beto vs Cruz Final Senate Debate : Banned 2018 Infowars Midterm Coverage
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306 views • October 17, 2018
Infowars reporters Harrison Smith and Owen Shroyer breakdown the final debate between BETO O'Rourke and Ted Cruz 2018 Banned Midterm Coverage Referendum on Trump 10-16-18
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