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Dan Bongino: Joy Ann Reid Hides Behind Identity Politics
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5 views • October 17, 2018
"Anything you say with Joy Reid, anything you say at all, you are going to get sucked into the identity politics...I absolutely can't stand it when pathetic, sorry ass far-left organizations and people like Joy Reid attack us ruthlessly with the most horrific, disgusting tweets and then the minute you say something back, automatically she is gonna jump right into the identity politics black hole. Because she's gonna play the victim. Because that's snowflake culture." —Dan Bongino
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