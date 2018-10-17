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Dan Bongino: Media Won't Cover Hero Officer Because it Ruins Their Agenda
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21 views • October 17, 2018
"Where's the media on this? We haven't seen them. The media's been absent. Why? Folks sadly, because celebrating a hero and a good guy with a gun defeats the far left media narrative that the gun is to blame and the gun is always a tool of evil intent." —Dan Bongino
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