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Sun Spot Observatory Closure -- Sex Crime or Something more sinister
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23 views • October 17, 2018
WildNews.us – In September, the authorities have shut down the New Mexico-based Sun Spot Observatory citing criminal investigation which posed danger to the civilians. Since the original press release from AURA has been vague on facts, the speculations about the “real” reason ranged from UFO activities to Chinese spying on a near by White Sands Proving Grounds
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