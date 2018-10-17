© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Full Show - Alex Jones Reveals Globalists' Most Sinister Plan To Control Humanity - 10/16/2018
Follow
0
Share
Report
1408 views • October 17, 2018
Trump told the President of Honduras that he will “immediately” withdraw funding and aid from Honduras if the large caravan of migrants heading to the US is not stopped. The people in the “March of the Migrant” caravan plan to seek refugee status and pass into America; it has doubled its size to 3,000 since Saturday. The caravan has already reached Guatemala. Also, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has reached Saudi Arabia’s king to discuss the missing Saudi journalist.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.