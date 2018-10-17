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What is a covenant
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40 views • October 17, 2018
eremiah 11:10 They are turned back to the iniquities of their forefathers, which refused to hear my words; and they went after other gods to serve them: the house of Israel and the house of Judah have broken my covenant which I made with their fathers. (THEY BROKE THE COVENANT, NOT THE LORD)
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