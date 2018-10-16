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Rogue Saudi Death Squad Killed Journalist To Derail Trump Mid-East Peace Plan
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1272 views • October 16, 2018
MSM is aggressively pushing a breakdown of relations with Saudi Arabia due to the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Alex explains this event actually goes against the interests of Saudi Arabia and most likely was a rogue element within the Saudi government.
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