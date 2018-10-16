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Trump Win: 'Horseface' Stormy Lawsuit Thrown Out / Must Pay POTUS’ Court Costs (Infowars)
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1619 views • October 16, 2018
Democrats and the establishment media descended into hysterics after President Trump referred to porn star Stormy Daniels as “Horseface” in a tweet celebrating the dismissal of her lawsuit against him.
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