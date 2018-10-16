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Best Motivational Speech Ever! - Red Pill / Blue Pill? - The Matrix Has You - Explicit!
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55 views • October 16, 2018
Are you a Beta Bitch? Does The Matrix have you? Are you ready to take the Red Pill? Never fear, John D. ~ The ARMed comic is here!
Gather your friends, family & enemies together and watch all their heads and f@#$%^g feelings explode right before your very eyes after getting clocked time and time again with history, facts and f@#$%^g logic.
Like, Comment, Share & Subscribe #1stand2nd #ARealMan #RatedARM
Guns Up Rebels!
www.RatedARM.com
Gather your friends, family & enemies together and watch all their heads and f@#$%^g feelings explode right before your very eyes after getting clocked time and time again with history, facts and f@#$%^g logic.
Like, Comment, Share & Subscribe #1stand2nd #ARealMan #RatedARM
Guns Up Rebels!
www.RatedARM.com
Keywords
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