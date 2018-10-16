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Lindsey Graham Takes DNA Test To Beat Elizabeth Warren
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659 views • October 16, 2018
Lindsey Graham claims he will take a DNA test to reveal what percentage of Native American blood makes up his DNA in order to beat Elizabeth Warren at her own game. Paul Joseph Watson breaks down the epic trolling of the left.
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