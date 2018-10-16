© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Globalists’ Plan To Use Transgenders To Takeover The World
Follow
0
Share
Report
261 views • October 16, 2018
Alex Jones breaks down the Globalists' sixty year plus plan to confuse the sexuality of men and women worldwide as a means to retard population growth, redefine gender, and control the minds of the masses for their own authoritarian agenda.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.