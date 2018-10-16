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Facebook Are The One’s Who Are Actually Rigging The Election
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432 views • October 16, 2018
Facebook has fully embraced “big brother” tactics as they ban certain users ahead of the midterms. Facebook touts this authoritarian purge as needed to “prevent Facebook’s service from being abused during elections”.
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