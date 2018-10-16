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Why They Are Banning The N.P.C. Meme On The Internet (Infowars Alex Jones Channel)
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1154 views • October 16, 2018
Twitter is actively banning accounts that post the N.P.C. meme. Paul Joseph Watson exposes the hypocrisy of the left that’s freaking out over being accused of “group think” while mass censoring conservative ideas as “hate speech”.
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