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The ALEX JONES Show (FULL SHOW) TUESDAY 10/16/18 INFOWARS
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139 views • October 16, 2018
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SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY ON ALEX:
21 DAYS TO MIDTERMS
TRUMP WARNS HONDURAS PRESIDENT: I'LL IMMEDIATELY WITHDRAW FUNDING & AID IF MIGRANT CARAVAN HEADING FOR U.S. ISNT STOPPED
STORMY DANIELS DONATIONS FROM LIBS WILL BE PAID TO TRUMP
DNA RESULTS: POCAHONTAS WARREN GENUINE CRACKER, NOT INDIAN
Guests:
Faith Goldy
4th Hr Host:
Paul Joseph Watson
PATRIOTS-GET THE TRUTH OUT!
POST LINKS TO THIS SHOW IN SOCIAL MEDIA & THANKS FOR WATCHING!
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY ON ALEX:
21 DAYS TO MIDTERMS
TRUMP WARNS HONDURAS PRESIDENT: I'LL IMMEDIATELY WITHDRAW FUNDING & AID IF MIGRANT CARAVAN HEADING FOR U.S. ISNT STOPPED
STORMY DANIELS DONATIONS FROM LIBS WILL BE PAID TO TRUMP
DNA RESULTS: POCAHONTAS WARREN GENUINE CRACKER, NOT INDIAN
Guests:
Faith Goldy
4th Hr Host:
Paul Joseph Watson
PATRIOTS-GET THE TRUTH OUT!
POST LINKS TO THIS SHOW IN SOCIAL MEDIA & THANKS FOR WATCHING!
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