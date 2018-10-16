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PhysReality AND TECHistory ... 1970's ... Trevor James Constable ... GEOENGINEERING IS REAL -- Fair Use Cited
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5 views • October 16, 2018
There have been a vast number of obstacles that have stopped Zero Point Energy technology from complete public access. All the individuals involved in operating this particular non conventional weather engineering practice have faltered trying to get knowledge known publicly. There is a uniform repeatable pattern of rejection. This rejection is based on a pre-determined mind set which still today prevents their progress. See also Trevor James Constable AT https://youtu.be/MjeUhQJp5WE
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