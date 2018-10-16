© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Full Show: Trump Exposes Big Pharma
Follow
0
Share
Report
41 views • October 16, 2018
New regulations from Trump’s HHS on “Ask Your Doctor” Pharma commercials will have people questioning more than the physical side effects. Then, Canada will offer its first college degree in marijuana — but wasn’t that Obama’s major in college? And, beneath the identity politics of Beto & Pocahontas, Project Veritas exposes the issues and policies Democrats seek to hide.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.